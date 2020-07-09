Chicago gun violence: Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses if it’s time to bring in the National Guard to assist CPD

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether or not it’s time to call in the National Guard to quell the gun violence in Chicago. Also, Rep. Kinzinger explains how close are we to receiving a second stimulus check from the IRS.
