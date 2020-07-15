Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explains the threshold for rolling back to Phase 3

Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, joins Roe Conn to discuss the COVID-19 data that informs the city’s decisions on moving forward & backward in the phases of reopening and explain the usefulness of various COVID-19 tests.
