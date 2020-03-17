Listen Now
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz on COVID-19: “We’re going to get through this.”

Roe Conn

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz & Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf compensate 1,200 United Center workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Rocky Wirtz in the Skyline Studio
(Photo: JCarlin)

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the cancellations of NHL and NBA games due to the outbreak of COVID-19 not only affect the players, but the employees who work in the stadiums as well. Listen to what he and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf did to compensate the 1,200 employees of the United Center.

