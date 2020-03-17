Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz on COVID-19: “We’re going to get through this.”

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the cancellations of NHL and NBA games due to the outbreak of COVID-19 not only affect the players, but the employees who work in the stadiums as well. Listen to what he and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf did to compensate the 1,200 employees of the United Center.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!