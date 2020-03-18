Breaking News
Results: Illinois Primary election returns
Listen Now
John Williams

Chicago Bears sign Robert Quinn

Roe Conn

The Bears defense just got a little scarier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Defensive end Robert Quinn rushes in during last season’s Cowboys-Bears game at Soldier Field. Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Fox32 Spots Editor, and host of Bears Game Day Live ‘Sweet’ Lou Canellis joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the latest trades made by the Chicago Bears, also whether or not COVID-19 will delay the NFL 2020-2021 season.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular