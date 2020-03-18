Chicago Bears sign Robert Quinn

Fox32 Spots Editor, and host of Bears Game Day Live ‘Sweet’ Lou Canellis joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the latest trades made by the Chicago Bears, also whether or not COVID-19 will delay the NFL 2020-2021 season.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!