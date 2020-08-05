Chicago Archdiocese shares plans for fall classes, says ‘we are unlike CPS’

Justin Lombardo, Chief Learning Officer of Chicago Archdiocese, chats with Roe Conn about the Chicago Archdiocese’s plan to reopen schools this fall, while Chicago Public Schools are opting to use remote learning. Lombardo says their schools in the city and suburbs received feedback from the Chicago Department of Public Health, medical experts that specialize in infection diseases, and parents. “Our school system is different than CPS.” Lombardo says their schools typically have smaller class sizes and have additional space to accommodate social distancing. If public guidance changes, we would be attentive to proper accommodations.” The plan is to have five days of in-person learning, but there will be an e-learning option for families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children back.
