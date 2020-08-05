Chicago Archdiocese shares plans for fall classes, says ‘we are unlike CPS’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 27: A woman walks past the offices of the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago September 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Justin Lombardo, Chief Learning Officer of Chicago Archdiocese, chats with Roe Conn about the Chicago Archdiocese’s plan to reopen schools this fall, while Chicago Public Schools are opting to use remote learning. Lombardo says their schools in the city and suburbs received feedback from the Chicago Department of Public Health, medical experts that specialize in infection diseases, and parents. “Our school system is different than CPS.” Lombardo says their schools typically have smaller class sizes and have additional space to accommodate social distancing. If public guidance changes, we would be attentive to proper accommodations.” The plan is to have five days of in-person learning, but there will be an e-learning option for families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children back.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular