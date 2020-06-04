Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Che ‘Rhymefest’ Smith on Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed police reforms: ‘We need restructure’

Roe Conn

"It's not reforms that are the problem here, it's the heart of the officers in the communities that they're supposed to serve."- Che "Rhymefest" Smith

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grammy Award winner & Chicago hip hop artist Che “Rhymefest” Smith

Grammy Award winning and one of Chicago’s most respected hip hop artists, Che “Rhymefest” Smith joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan on police reforms, and whether or not those reforms will have a positive impact on communities of color.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular