Che ‘Rhymefest’ Smith on Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed police reforms: ‘We need restructure’

Grammy Award winning and one of Chicago’s most respected hip hop artists, Che “Rhymefest” Smith joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan on police reforms, and whether or not those reforms will have a positive impact on communities of color.
