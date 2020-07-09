Listen Now
Chance The Snapper one year later: Frank Robb explains how the small reptile found in the Humboldt Park Lagoon has grown in Florida

Roe Conn & Alligator expert Frank Robb

Alligator expert Frank Robb, a.k.a. the guy who nabbed the reptile in the Humboldt Park Lagoon known as ‘Chance The Snapper’ one year ago, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the alligator is doing while living in the St. Augustine Alligator Farm in St. Augustine, Florida.

