Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Cardinal Cupich sees signs of hope in young people amid the “wound of racism” in America

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

People clean up items outside a Jewel grocery store Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, after the business was broken into during unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, joins Roe Conn to discuss the root causes of racism in America, the protests gripping the nation, and the hope he sees in young people as they work to impart change that is generations overdue.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular