Cardinal Blase Cupich offers a prayer for all Chicagoans during these tough times

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich presides over a Simbang Gabi Mass at the Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois, on December 20, 2018. – (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardinal Blase Cupich joins Roe Conn to talk about how the Catholic Church is working to keep the faith during the COVID-19 crisis. His Eminence also discusses how the Chicago Archdiocese hopes to spread a message of hope with religious & civic leaders and offer services via the Catholic Charities of Chicago.