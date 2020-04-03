Cardinal Blase Cupich offers a prayer for all Chicagoans during these tough times

Cardinal Blase Cupich joins Roe Conn to talk about how the Catholic Church is working to keep the faith during the COVID-19 crisis. His Eminence also discusses how the Chicago Archdiocese hopes to spread a message of hope with religious & civic leaders and offer services via the Catholic Charities of Chicago.
