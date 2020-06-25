Listen Now
WGN News

Can video games treat ADHD? Dr. John Duffy explains why it may not be a bad idea

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The game, designed by Akili Interactive Labs, forces players to make rapid decisions. (Akili Interactive)

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why certain video games are now being used as a therapeutic to treat kids with ADHD.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular