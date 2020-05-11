Can my Zoom meeting be hacked?

Rachel Tobac, Chief Executive Officer at SocialProof Security and competitive hacker joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how hackers are using those Facebook surveys and memes to steal your identity, and why hackers are targeting Zoom meetings.
