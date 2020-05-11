Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Can my Zoom meeting be hacked?

Roe Conn

Competitive hacker Rachel Tobac explains the phenomenon of 'Zoom bombing'.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bucharest, Romania – March 31, 2020: Shallow depth of field image (selective focus) with the Zoom video conference app/site – work from home during the covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel Tobac, Chief Executive Officer at SocialProof Security and competitive hacker joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how hackers are using those Facebook surveys and memes to steal your identity, and why hackers are targeting Zoom meetings.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular