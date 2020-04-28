Bob Costas reminisces about covering Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ as a Chicago Bull

Twenty-eight-time Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame award-winning broadcaster, Bob Costas joins Roe Conn to discuss his time in Chicag covering Michael Jordan’s epic run with the Bulls & ESPN’s wildly popular ‘The Last Dance’ documentary on Jordan’s last year as a Chicago Bull. And as news broke of John McDonough’s dismissal as President of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bob looks back at McDonough’s success changing the image of the Chicago Cubs from longtime losers to ‘lovable losers.’
