Baseball Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins remembers racism while playing in the minor leagues in the 1960s

"We couldn't stay with the other players...we had to stay in black areas, and black hotels."- Fergie Jenkins

Former Chicago Cub Ferguson Jenkins waves to fans before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fergie Jenkins, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and long time MLB superstar, joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about his experience being a black player in the minor leagues in the 1960s, growing up in Canada, and how things have changed since then.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
