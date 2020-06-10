Baseball Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins remembers racism while playing in the minor leagues in the 1960s

Former Chicago Cub Ferguson Jenkins waves to fans before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"We couldn't stay with the other players...we had to stay in black areas, and black hotels."- Fergie Jenkins

We are currently experiencing problems with our website on-demand audio player and hope to have it fixed soon.

Fergie Jenkins, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and long time MLB superstar, joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about his experience being a black player in the minor leagues in the 1960s, growing up in Canada, and how things have changed since then.