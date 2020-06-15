Bars & breweries in Chicago will reopen for outdoor service this Wednesday, Sam Toia has details

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how bars and breweries will operate once they open this Wednesday for outdoor service. Also, Toia talks about safety measures restaurants are implementing to be prepared for indoor service.
