Asian ‘murder hornets’ have reached the U.S.

"They're very scary-looking, but they're probably not as scary as they look."- Doug Taron, Chief Curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences

An Asian giant hornet from Japan is displayed on a pin at the Washington state Department of Agriculture, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The insect, which has been found in Washington state, is the world’s largest hornet, and has been dubbed the “Murder Hornet” in reference to its appetite for honey bees, and a sting that can be fatal to some people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Doug Taron, Chief Curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what you should know about the giant Asian ‘murder hornets’ that are now being sighted in the United States.

