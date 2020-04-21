As COVID-19 upends education, the president of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) answers common questions

President of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC), Amy Thompson joins Roe Conn to talk about how the COVID-19 stay-at-home order is changing the way students apply for colleges and the financial aid they receive.

More Resources

What are college admission offices saying?

This resource allows users to filter a large variety of factors to see if schools will be test-optional for the fall, if they have virtual programming, changed their enrollment deposit date, and more:https://www.nacacnet.org/news–publications/newsroom/college-admission-status-coronavirus/

What are the Standardized Testing Companies saying?Users need to dig around on both of these websites to find all the information they may need:

SAT recently announced some big changes to AP testing for May and SAT National Test Dates: https://pages.collegeboard.org/collegeboard-covid-19-updates

ACT announced other changes to their test earlier this year but has additional changes due to COVID: http://www.act.org/content/act/en/covid19.html