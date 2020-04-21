Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

As COVID-19 upends education, the president of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) answers common questions

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 1, 2014 file photo shows an ACT Assessment test in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

President of the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC), Amy Thompson joins Roe Conn to talk about how the COVID-19 stay-at-home order is changing the way students apply for colleges and the financial aid they receive.

More Resources

What are college admission offices saying?

This resource allows users to filter a large variety of factors to see if schools will be test-optional for the fall, if they have virtual programming, changed their enrollment deposit date, and more:https://www.nacacnet.org/news–publications/newsroom/college-admission-status-coronavirus/

What are the Standardized Testing Companies saying?Users need to dig around on both of these websites to find all the information they may need:

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on April 27 – And, vote on what time he should air!
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular