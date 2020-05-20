Are hospitals over-reporting COVID-19 cases to cash in on government funding?

Gerald Kominski, Professor of Health Policy & Management at UCLA joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how hospitals count COVID-19 deaths, and whether or not that hospital is paid more money if it has a coronavirus admission.
