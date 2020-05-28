Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell reflect on mission 50 years later

Apollo 13 crew member Commander James A. Lovell, Jr. poses with his space suit during a 40th Anniversary reunion of the moon mission at the Adler Planetarium Monday, April 12, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

"I think having a private company involved is somewhat the American way."- Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell on planned SpaceX launch

Jim Lovell, former NASA astronaut and Apollo 13 commander joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the 50th anniversary of one of the most momentous space flights of all time, whether or not the future of space travel should be privatized, and his thoughts on President Trump’s Space Force.