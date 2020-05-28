Listen Now
John Williams

Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell reflect on mission 50 years later

Roe Conn

"I think having a private company involved is somewhat the American way."- Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell on planned SpaceX launch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Apollo 13 crew member Commander James A. Lovell, Jr. poses with his space suit during a 40th Anniversary reunion of the moon mission at the Adler Planetarium Monday, April 12, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Jim Lovell, former NASA astronaut and Apollo 13 commander joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the 50th anniversary of one of the most momentous space flights of all time, whether or not the future of space travel should be privatized, and his thoughts on President Trump’s Space Force.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories