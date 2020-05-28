Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell reflect on mission 50 years later

Jim Lovell, former NASA astronaut and Apollo 13 commander joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the 50th anniversary of one of the most momentous space flights of all time, whether or not the future of space travel should be privatized, and his thoughts on President Trump’s Space Force.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!