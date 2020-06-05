Listen Now
John Williams

AMC theaters warns it may not survive impact of COVID-19; Richard Roeper on what that means for the future of movies

Roe Conn

Could this mean the end of the movie theater experience?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich., Friday, May 8, 2020. All AMC theatres are temporarily closed due to the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the news of AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, issuing a warning that their theaters may not survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and what that means for the future of the movie theater experience.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular