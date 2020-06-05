AMC theaters warns it may not survive impact of COVID-19; Richard Roeper on what that means for the future of movies

Infectious disease specialist & Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn to discuss how an accelerated COVID-19 vaccine gets to market and the efficacy of a Harvard-led hydroxychloroquine -and a related form, chloroquine- study that found no benefits against coronavirus and increased the risk patients developing irregular heart rhythms and dying.

