AMC theaters warns it may not survive impact of COVID-19; Richard Roeper on what that means for the future of movies

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the news of AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, issuing a warning that their theaters may not survive the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and what that means for the future of the movie theater experience.
