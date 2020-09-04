Alum Vicki Nauman reacts to University of Iowa’s decision to permanently suspend four sports

The Iowa Hawkeye Tiger Hawk logo (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former University of Iowa swimmer Vickie Nauman joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a letter she wrote, which was signed by more than 260 former Iowa Hawkeyes and coaches, to the Iowa Board of Regents urging it overturn a decision to discontinue men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
