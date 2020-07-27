Alderman says city doesn’t have enough adequate police resources to respond to street crimes

What does meaningful police reform look like? “We spent years telling police what they can’t do. Now, we have to tell them what they can do because they are getting conflicting messages.” Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins chats about the city’s gun violence and Mayor Lightfoot’s response and COVID-19 updates.
