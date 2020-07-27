Alderman says city doesn’t have enough adequate police resources to respond to street crimes

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 22: Crime scene tape remains on a fence near the Rhodes funeral home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on July 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. At least 15 people were shot yesterday during a funeral at the funeral home. More than 2000 people have been injured and more than 400 have been killed in Chicago so far this year. Today President Trump said he was planning to send several hundred federal agents to the city to help curtail the violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What does meaningful police reform look like? “We spent years telling police what they can’t do. Now, we have to tell them what they can do because they are getting conflicting messages.” Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins chats about the city’s gun violence and Mayor Lightfoot’s response and COVID-19 updates.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular