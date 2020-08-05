Alderman Brian Hopkins says police have good leads on Gold Coast shooting of local rapper

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins chats with Roe Conn about Tuesday’s shooting in the city’s Gold Cost neighborhood that left local rapper FBG Duck dead and two other people injured. Hopkins says detectives are working hard and have good leads. “The people who did this didn’t care. It should frighten all of us that we got to the point that there is no fear of consequences.” Hopkins shares part of the property tax revenue for the downtown area, which makes up 40 percent. “We need money to solve every problem we have. That solution has a price tag associated with it.”
