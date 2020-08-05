Alderman Brian Hopkins says police have good leads on Gold Coast shooting of local rapper

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN TV

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins chats with Roe Conn about Tuesday’s shooting in the city’s Gold Cost neighborhood that left local rapper FBG Duck dead and two other people injured. Hopkins says detectives are working hard and have good leads. “The people who did this didn’t care. It should frighten all of us that we got to the point that there is no fear of consequences.” Hopkins shares part of the property tax revenue for the downtown area, which makes up 40 percent. “We need money to solve every problem we have. That solution has a price tag associated with it.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular