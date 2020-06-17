Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa on CPD in Chicago Public Schools: ‘Police aren’t enhancing public safety…they’re arresting kids for minor infractions’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Activists met outside City Hall to show support for a proposed ordinance that would remove Chicago police from public schools in the city.

35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he and a few other aldermen are pushing to eliminate the $33 million contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular