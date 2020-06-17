Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa on CPD in Chicago Public Schools: ‘Police aren’t enhancing public safety…they’re arresting kids for minor infractions’

35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he and a few other aldermen are pushing to eliminate the $33 million contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department.
