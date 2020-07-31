Actor Ron Perlman chats new role, ‘The Big Ugly’

Actor Ron Perlman chats about his role in the newly released drama, ‘The Big Ugly.’ Perlman plays a West Virginia oil man and crime boss in this modern Western film premiering July 31 on digital platforms. His character conflicts with Malcom McDowell’s London mobster, an old ally turned rival.
