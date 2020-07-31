Actor Ron Perlman chats new role, ‘The Big Ugly’

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ron Perlman (Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment)

Actor Ron Perlman chats about his role in the newly released drama, ‘The Big Ugly.’ Perlman plays a West Virginia oil man and crime boss in this modern Western film premiering July 31 on digital platforms. His character conflicts with Malcom McDowell’s London mobster, an old ally turned rival.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular