Activist Darryl Smith explains why outside protesters are causing more problems in Englewood

The President of the Englewood Political Task Force, Darryl Smith, joins Roe Conn to discuss why residents of Englewood are upset over protesters coming in to their neighborhood to cause conflict with police.
