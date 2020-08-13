Activist Darryl Smith explains why outside protesters are causing more problems in Englewood

Roe Conn

The President of the Englewood Political Task Force, Darryl Smith shouts into a megaphone against the presence of protesters during a rally against Chicago Police violence in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, on August 11, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

The President of the Englewood Political Task Force, Darryl Smith, joins Roe Conn to discuss why residents of Englewood are upset over protesters coming in to their neighborhood to cause conflict with police.

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
