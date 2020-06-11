A warning about the dangers of ‘coronavirus fatigue’ & why you shouldn’t fear a hospital visit

Blood samples donated by recovered novel coronavirus patients for plasma extraction, contributing to Israel’s new experimental antibodies treatment, are collected by Magen David Adoms Blood Services in Sheba Medical Center Hospital near Tel Aviv, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Michael Bauer, MD, joins Roe Conn to talk about why it’s natural to experience ‘coronavirus fatigue’ but warns that it can lead to lax safety procedures and ultimately extend the current pandemic. Dr. Bauer also addresses the need for the public to not neglect emergency & routine health care visits and reassures Roe that doctors’ offices & hospitals are not where people catch COVID-19.

