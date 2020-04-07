Listen Now
A Bronx Zoo tiger is sick, can your family pet get COVID-19?

Zeff, a 290 pound female Siberian tiger, looks out from Tiger Mountain, a new three-acre exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in New York, Wednesday, May 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

After a 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia developed a dry cough and other flu-like symptoms, the Bronx Zoo in New York sent samples to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. U of I’s Karen Terio DVM, Ph.D., Clinical Professor and Chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois joins Roe Conn to explain the difference between domestic & big cats and what we know about the transmission of COVID-19 between humans & animals.

