After a 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia developed a dry cough and other flu-like symptoms, the Bronx Zoo in New York sent samples to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. U of I’s Karen Terio DVM, Ph.D., Clinical Professor and Chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois joins Roe Conn to explain the difference between domestic & big cats and what we know about the transmission of COVID-19 between humans & animals.
A Bronx Zoo tiger is sick, can your family pet get COVID-19?
