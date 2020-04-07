A Bronx Zoo tiger is sick, can your family pet get COVID-19?

Cardinal Blase Cupich joins Roe Conn to talk about how the Catholic Church is working to keep the faith during the COVID-19 crisis. His Eminence also discusses how the Chicago Archdiocese hopes to spread a message of hope with religious & civic leaders and services being offered for those in need via the Catholic Charities of Chicago.

WGN Radio will broadcast Easter Vigil Mass Saturday, April 11, at 10pm, and Easter Morning Mass Sunday, April 12, at 9am.