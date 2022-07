Joan Collaso and Tre Lee join Rick Kogan in studio to talk about Timeless Gifts, a youth mentoring program and their four concerts happening at Epiphany Center for the Arts on July 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th. They later discuss the origin of the organization, how the quarantine might have affected performances, and how Timeless Gifts has affected not only the youth that take part in the program, but the professionals that work with the organization as well.

