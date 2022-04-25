Author Richard Reeder joined Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his new book, ‘The Curious Odyssey of Rudolph Bloom.’ The book details the life of Rudolph Bloom, father of James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ protagonist Leopold Bloom. Prior to talking about his book, Reeder discussed his life before becoming an author, highlighting the time he spent working for the government and social services. He then addressed how he became inspired to write.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction