Actress, Natalie Moore, daughter, Zeta Moore, and Executive Director, Heather Tarczan joined Rick Kogan to talk about the Urban Autism Solutions 10th anniversary benefit happening on Wednesday. They elaborated on what Urban Autism Solutions does to assist those youths that have autism, how the organization has empowered people like Zeta’s brother, Jack, why people who don’t necessarily have someone they are close to that has autism should still come to the benefit, and more!

