Guitarist Carlo Basile joined Rick Kogan to promote his performance with the Surabhi Ensemble on June 13th around 7:30pm at City Winery with special guests Juan Dies and Lorena Iñiguez. Later, Carlo elaborated on what it was like making an album during a pandemic as well as the social justice work he does while touring.
The Guitars of Spain: Discussing album releases during the pandemic
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Rick Kogan
