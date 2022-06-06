Author Don Evans joined Rick Kogan to discuss his new book, ‘Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry’ and its release on June 13th at the Logan Center for the Arts on University of Chicago campus. The anthology features various poems and art pieces from over 160 contributors who have experienced life in Chicago in some way, shape or form. Don later highlighted and honored the late poet Robin Metz who co-authored the anthology.

