Author, Gioia Diliberto, joined Rick Kogan to discuss her latest novel, “Coco at the Ritz.” The historical fiction novel is inspired by the arrest and interrogation of Coco Chanel towards the end of World War II. Gioia addressed the reason as to why these events were buried, who Coco Chanel was living with while staying at the Ritz, and more!

