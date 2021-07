Fraud never sleeps. Phil Manicki, in for WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan, is joined by Professor Bill Kresse to talk about new scams that listeners should look out for. Bill is an Assistant Professor at Governors State University in the Chicago suburb of University Park. What does Professor Fraud recommend that people look out for in emails, calls, and text messages?

To learn more about Professor Fraud go to https://professorfraud.com/