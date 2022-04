WGN’s Rick Kogan is joined by former broadcast newsman and current author Peter Nolan to discuss his book, “Campaign! The Election that Rocked Chicago.” The book details the events that lead to the election of Harold Washington as Mayor of Chicago in 1983. They also highlighted Nolan’s career in news as well as their presentation at Cliff Dwellers Club, Wednesday at 6:00pm.

