Artists, Danny Torres and Tony Fitzpatrick, joined Rick Kogan to discuss a new mural unveiling at 448 N. La Salle on Wednesday. In addition to promoting the mural unveiling, the delved into how they met each other. Tony’s cardiac rehab nurse happened to also be Danny’s aunt. After his rehabilitation, she introduced the two and Tony immediately took Danny under his wing in what Danny described as, “like ‘Back to the Future’ when Marty met his future self.” Through Tony’s help, Danny transformed himself from a potential editorial illustrator to a fine artist.

