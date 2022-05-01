Founder and Executive Director at Interfaith Youth Core, Eboo Patel, joined Rick Kogan to discuss his new book, ‘We Need to Build: Field Notes for Diverse Democracy.’ The book addresses the idea of getting to know and gathering people from various backgrounds to come together and act upon a common goal. He discussed the lives of people like Jane Addams and John Lewis and their respective struggles. Patel then emphasized trying not to focus on the things you don’t love, but building on the things you do love.

