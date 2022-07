On this episode of After Hours with Rick Kogan, two old friends were reunited. Field Notes’ Jim Coudal joined Rick Kogan to talk about the instant success for Field Notes, what it is and where you can get your hands on these unique note books. Also, listen in while Jim and Rick Kogan talk about the latest limited edition note pad that went on sale this week – The Great Lakes Edition.

