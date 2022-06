Rick Kogan is joined by artists, Daphne Walsh, in studio, and Tony Fitzpatrick, by phone, to discuss her “In the City” exhibition at his Dime Gallery. They talked about how they met and how the idea for the gallery came about. The gallery has a similar concept as that of another artist Tony has worked with, Danny Torres, in which both Danny and Daphne wanted to capture the aspects of Chicago that are familiar to the people that call the city home rather than tourist attractions.

