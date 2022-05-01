Author Rich Cohen joined Rick Kogan to discuss his newest book, ‘The Adventures of Herbie Cohen: World’s Greatest Negotiator.’ The book details his own childhood as well as the life of his father, Herbie Cohen, including his time coaching basketball while serving in the military, courting the woman who would be his wife, and Herbie’s writing regimen.
Exploring the life of the ‘World’s Greatest Negotiator’
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Rick Kogan
