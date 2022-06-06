Singer Denise Tomasello joined Rick Kogan in studio to talk her return to performing with a 17-piece orchestra at Des Plaines Theatre next Sunday, June 12th, at 3:00pm. During the conversation, Denise delved into how she started singing, how she met her husband, performing for the first time as a cabaret singer, getting her very first review, which came from Rick, himself, and more!
Denise Tomasello: Returning to the stage after 3 years
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Rick Kogan
