Author, Deborah Cohen, joined Rick Kogan to discuss her book, ‘Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took on a World at War.’ The book details the story of reporters, John Gunther, H. R. Knickerbocker, Vincent Sheean, and Dorothy Thompson as they conducted interviews with the likes of Hitler, Mussolini, and Gandhi, among others during the height of World War II.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction