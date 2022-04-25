Ray Long, investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, joined Rick Kogan in studio to continue their discussion on Long’s book, ‘The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois: Velvet Hammer.’ He went on to address his time actually meeting Madigan and what he was like in person. Later, they talked about and described the ‘White Sox Miracle.’
Continuing a long overdue discussion about Mike Madigan
by: Andrew Harris
Rick Kogan
