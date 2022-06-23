With the Happiness Club’s benefit performance and silent auction happening Sunday the 26th, Rick Kogan was joined by artistic director, Tanji Harper, event chair, Maureen Schulman, and filmmaker, author, and 2022 Legacy Award Recipient, Kim Jones, to discuss the event. The benefit, which is dedicated to TV personality, journalist, author, and philanthropist, Merri Dee, supports the Happiness Club a free performing arts education program aimed towards Chicago youth. They discussed what kids do at the Happiness Club, the importance of getting involved in children’s lives, and more!

To learn more about the event, click here