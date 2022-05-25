Which Memorial Day mattress sales are best?

Memorial Day is approaching, but the deals are already here. Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy appliances, furniture or a new mattress. Well-known brands like Saatva and Tempur-Pedic already have deals for over $300 off on their sites. With so many deals to choose from, it’s good to compare your options before deciding which mattress to buy.

What to consider before buying a mattress

Savings

Brands often reduce their mattress prices by several hundred dollars for Memorial Day. Don’t settle for less if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck. In some cases, the retailer may offer gifts, such as pillows, comforters or coupons for future purchases.

Right now, Casper mattresses are up to 20% off. Lucid mattresses are discounted up to 29% and Zinus is offering savings of up to 52% on mattresses and bed frames.

Types of mattresses

Memory foam: These are made of high-density foam and don’t include springs. The foam conforms to the shape of your body for added comfort. Additionally, if you toss and turn at night, you’re less likely to wake your partner since the foam doesn’t transfer motion. Some memory foam mattresses are known to trap heat, but many incorporate breathable layers of foam and gel that keep you cool while you sleep.

Innerspring: These mattresses use internal metal coils to support you. Innerspring mattresses may not provide as much support as other mattresses. Still, those with more coils and high-quality materials tend to be better than others. These are usually the most affordable, although prices can vary.

Hybrid: These combine aspects of other mattress types. They tend to offer more customization options than other mattresses. In many cases, hybrid mattresses feature a layer of memory foam or gel atop hundreds of internal coils.

Adjustable: These mattresses let you adjust the firmness using internal air bladders. Many of these feature remotes that are easy to use and let you set one side of the bed firmer than the other. They're ideal for any sleeping style.

Sleeping position

Side sleepers: You’ll likely be more comfortable on a medium-firm mattress if you sleep on your side. Buying a mattress that conforms to your body is ideal.

Back sleepers: Back sleepers tend to prefer medium-firm mattresses. Heavier individuals will be more comfortable on a firm bed, whereas lighter people may want their mattress to be softer.

Stomach sleepers: If you sleep on your stomach, you'll want a firm mattress to keep your spine aligned. Overly-soft mattresses may cause your spine to sink inwards, leading to back pain.

Top Memorial Day mattress sales

Tempur-Pedic Probreeze Mattress

What you need to know: This mattress features materials that keep you around 3 degrees cooler.

What you’ll love: Many people felt their joints were less achy after sleeping on this mattress. You can choose between medium and medium-hybrid firmness. It comes in seven sizes and doesn’t transfer motion.

What you should consider: Even on sale, this mattress is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Saatva Modern Foam Mattress

What you need to know: Featuring body-contouring memory foam, this model features pressure-relieving materials and a cooling layer.

What you’ll love: It’s ideal for all sleeping styles. The antimicrobial layer prevents mold and mildew. It has additional support in the center of the mattress to keep your spine aligned.

What you should consider: It may be heavy and difficult to move.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Linenspa Signature 8-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: This medium-firm mattress is easy to unbox and puffs up quickly.

What you’ll love: It combines innerspring and memory foam materials. It also features a cooling design with AlwaysCool gel infusions.

What you should consider: Most people felt this mattress helped with their back pain. It isn’t as thick as other mattresses and transfers some motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Wayfair Sleep 6-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This affordable mattress is firm but conforms to your body.

What you’ll love: It’s breathable and easy to set up. It’s ideal for those shopping on a budget.

What you should consider: It is pretty thin compared to most mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Nectar Medium-Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This model includes a year-long trial period so you can test it out.

What you’ll love: The design distributes your weight and body heat around the mattress to keep you cool and comfortable. It includes two pillows and is easy to set up.

What you should consider: Most people felt this helped ease their back pain. It takes around 72 hours to puff up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Adapt Mattress

What you need to know: This mattress adapts to your weight, shape and body temperature.

What you’ll love: It includes a 10-year warranty. It is ideal for all sleeping styles, stays cool and doesn’t transfer motion.

What you should consider: Many people felt they got their best sleep ever while using this mattress. It is relatively expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Lucid Dream Collection 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This cooling mattress is made with a firm memory foam material.

What you’ll love: It comes in six sizes and includes a 10-year warranty. It is firm but soft and keeps you cool throughout the night.

What you should consider: There may be some consistency issues, as some people felt it was too firm, whereas others thought it sagged in the middle.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress

What you need to know: This adjustable model features 50 firmness settings and several optional features.

What you’ll love: It’s ideal for all sleeping styles. You can adjust either side of the mattress. It’s available in seven sizes. You can buy it with a split-style design that lets you elevate either side of the mattress.

What you should consider: Most people felt this helped with back and hip pain. The internal air bladders may cause a slight tilt when using some settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

