Does it make a difference which coffee pod you use?

If you use a pod coffee maker every day, you will benefit by purchasing a coffee pod holder. This convenient item lets you store a variety of coffee pods on your counter, so they are always within easy reach.

If you received a pod coffee maker as a gift over the holidays, your mornings are better than ever. You can quickly brew one steaming-hot cup of coffee at the press of a button, and be fully caffeinated and wide-awake in minutes. You don’t even have a carafe to clean because you brew directly into your mug.

However, you might wonder if it makes a difference which coffee pod you use. The short answer is yes!

How a pod coffee maker works

Brewing coffee only involves two ingredients: water and coffee. In short, for a pod coffee maker, very hot — but not boiling — water is pumped through a pod that contains a single serving of coffee grounds. As the water passes through those grounds, it extracts flavor and coloring, filling your cup with coffee.

Key factors that affect coffee pod quality

There are two key factors that affect the quality of a coffee pod:

The size of the coffee grounds plays an important role in the flavor. The larger the grind of your coffee is, the more quickly hot water can flow through the grounds. If they are too large, you get sour coffee. Conversely, if the grounds are too fine, your coffee will taste bitter. The key is finding a pod that contains coffee beans that have been ground to your preference. Freshness: The instant you grind coffee beans, they lose flavor. There is no way to prevent this. The best you can do is check the expiration date and use pods that have airtight packaging.

Not all coffee pods are the same

Besides grind size and packaging, coffee pods can vary in a couple of other important ways. The amount of coffee in each pod can range from 7-12 grams. More grounds means stronger coffee. Also, not all coffee pods are the same size. Make sure the pods you buy are compatible with your machine.

Best coffee pods

Nespresso Capsules OriginalLine

This espresso coffee pod pack contains five rich and flavorful blends that give you a 1.35-ounce serving of espresso. The aluminum capsules are recyclable and ensure your coffee grounds stay as fresh as possible.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Whole Foods Market Organic Breakfast Blend Coffee Capsules

If you are looking for a light roast organic breakfast blend, this offering from Whole Foods will satisfy. It is made with 100% Arabica beans and is sourced from small-scale farmers.

Sold by Amazon

HAVANA ROASTERS Espresso Supreme

This Cuban-influenced coffee delivers a rich, robust flavor with no acidic taste. It is dark roasted and compatible with K-cup machines.

Sold by Home Depot

SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Breakfast Blend

For the individual looking for an eco-friendly coffee pod, this offering is manufactured using plant-based materials. It is certified fully commercially compostable. The flavor is a satisfying blend of Central American beans that produces a medium roast coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Green Mountain Dark Magic Coffee

The extrabold flavor of this dark roast coffee is perfect for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up. The coffee is made from 100% Arabica beans and it is kosher.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

