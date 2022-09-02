Toaster ovens are capable of more than just making toast. These compact countertop appliances can help you prepare an entire meal from start to finish.

Which toaster oven is best?

When it comes to selecting a toaster oven, it’s good to know what you’re getting into. Unlike their simple relative, the toaster, today’s toaster ovens have gotten sophisticated and complex. They can do it all: toast, reheat, bake, dehydrate and even air-fry.

Not every toaster oven is going to be worth sacrificing counter space. But two trusted brands — Breville and Black and Decker — are creating hardworking appliances that might even be able to take the place of a conventional oven.

When it comes to a Breville toaster oven vs. a Black and Decker, it can be helpful to consider what you need. While Breville toaster ovens are complex appliances with all the bells and whistles, Black and Decker versions are simpler, but get the job done.

Breville toaster oven

Breville toaster ovens consistently earn top marks among home cooks and product reviewers. The brand is noted for high-performing appliances that are as good-looking as they are durable. Moving away from Breville’s humble toasters, the toaster oven has some serious wattage and can make short work of anything you need to bake.

Breville toaster oven pros

The biggest argument for a Breville toaster oven is its performance. The Element IQ system is a Breville trademark and uses separate quartz elements to heat the area of the oven that is occupied. The larger the oven, the more quartz elements there are, resulting in even heating and fast cooking.

These toaster ovens also feature a nonstick interior coating for easy cleaning, and some of the larger models have an interior light so you can keep an eye on what’s cooking.

Breville toaster oven cons

Breville toaster ovens are among the most expensive out there. The most affordable version is also the most basic, but they range in price from $150-$430 or more.

If you want more features, the oven gets pretty big. The largest model takes up nearly 2 feet of countertop and is over 18 inches deep.

Best Breville toaster ovens

Breville Smart Oven

The convection system in this oven reduces cooking time and bakes more evenly. Five independent quartz elements focus heat in the area where the food is being baked. It has nine separate cooking functions and an easy-to-read LCD. Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Countertop Convection Oven

You can replace more than one appliance with this versatile toaster oven. It has 13 separate cooking functions, including a dehydrator, air fryer and convection oven. The extra large capacity means you can roast a 14-pound turkey in 30% less time than a standard oven. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Breville Mini Smart Oven

This oven is perfect when counter space is tight but you still want the expanded functionality. It has three rack positions and an auto shut-off function for safety. It fits pizzas up to 11 inches and a six-muffin tin. It comes with a 10-inch by 10-inch enamel baking pan. Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker toaster oven

Black and Decker may be most well-known for its power tools, but its kitchen appliances have also gained popularity as people recognize their utility. Black and Decker toaster ovens aren’t flashy but are easy to use and produce consistent results.

Black and Decker toaster oven pros

Black and Decker toaster ovens offer good basic functions and feature roomy interiors. However, one of their biggest pros is the price. These economical appliances start at $75 and stay below the $200 mark regardless of features.

Black and Decker toaster oven cons

Some users weren’t happy with the lack of fine-tuning available. Most models don’t offer the opportunity to set the baking temperature, and those that do can be finicky and imprecise.

The dual-position racks also mean that cooking is less even, and the outside of the toaster oven gets hot when in use.

Best Black and Decker toaster ovens

Black and Decker 8-Slice Toaster Oven

This toaster oven has a temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees. It heats quickly and evenly and has three rack positions. There are specific settings for bagels and pizza, but it also performs the same functions as an oven. The stainless steel finish looks great on the counter. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Black and Decker Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

It features one-touch controls that let you toast, bake and broil. It has convection cooking and two rack positions. Toast up to six slices of bread at once or prepare a 12-inch pizza. This comes with a two-year warranty and a baking pan to get you started. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Black and Decker Extra-Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven

When you are cooking for a crowd, this is the way to go. This toaster oven fits a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with handles, eight slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. It has five basic functions — bake, broil, toast, keep warm and air fry — and uses a 60-minute timer. Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Breville toaster oven or a Black and Decker toaster oven?

For sheer durability, good looks and performance, a Breville toaster oven is the best choice. These countertop workhorses have enough power and size to handle an entire holiday meal.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.



