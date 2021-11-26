Wondering if one of the top Roombas is worth it? This model held up in testing

To maintain consistent control over your robotic vacuum or mop at all times, make sure that your wireless router delivers enough signal to the most remote parts of your home.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

While household chores can be satisfying to complete, few people truly enjoy doing them. Luckily, thanks to modern technology, we can take advantage of some of today’s most advanced home electronics to do a great deal of that work for us.

The robotic vacuum is one appliance that’s seen a huge uptick in popularity over the past few years. A quality model can clean over 1,000 square feet with little to no input on the user’s part while doing nearly as good of a job as a full-size upright vacuum. There are quite a few robotic vacuums to choose from right now, but some are clearly head and shoulders above the competition. One such model is the Roomba s9+.

What is the Roomba s9+?

You won’t have any trouble finding an entry-level robotic vacuum. I’ve used a couple of budget-friendly models in the past, and while they do work, the low-priced models generally have noticeable flaws. What first attracted me to the Roomba s9+ is that it’s easily one of the most dependable options out there.

For starters, the Roomba lineup was the first brand of robotic vacuums to get famous. The Roomba’s high-end materials and construction make for one of the most durable choices on the market. Since the company’s been in the game for so many years, they’ve had plenty of time to refine their flagship releases, and that refinement was very obvious from the first weeks I used the s9+. It’s true that technical specifications don’t always tell the whole story when it comes to home electronics like these, but in the case of the flagship Roomba, it very much does everything it says it does.

Roomba s9+ features

In terms of standard operation, the Roomba s9+ is much like every other robotic vacuum. It navigates throughout an entire floor all by itself picking up dust and small debris, and when the job is done or the battery runs low, it returns to its base automatically.

Practically speaking, though, the Roomba s9+ outperforms just about all the competition. It essentially leads the industry in pure suction power and utilizes a three-stage cleaning system to tackle relatively tough grime and dirt deposits. Since it sports a lower profile than most other robotic mops, it’s excellent at getting under furniture like couches and some recliners. Another subtle yet beneficial improvement over previous versions is the increased wheel width, which prevents pet hair, string and tough lint from wrapping around the axles and jamming the drive mechanism.

Arguably the most impressive feature of the flagship Roomba s9+ is its self-cleaning reservoir, which deposits its entire contents into the Clean Base automatically. This, plus the remarkably long battery life, allows the Roomba s9+ to cover a remarkable amount of surface area without you, the user, having to do anything at all. As somebody who’s really not keen on doing chores, the fact that I can set it, forget it, and end up with clean floors is about as satisfying as it gets.

What you need to know before purchasing a Roomba s9+

I’ve used robotic vacuums with a couple of different types of navigation systems. To a large extent, you do get what you pay for in terms of a robotic vacuum’s ability to clean an entire floor quickly and efficiently. The low-cost robotic vacuums I’ve owned did work OK, but they also tended to take a while and occasionally got in my way while doing their job.

The Roomba s9+, on the other hand, has been nothing short of fantastic. It’s able to accommodate hundreds of square feet or more in considerably less time than even the Roomba models that came right before it. While it’s quieter than most other robot vacuums with similar suction power, it’s not exactly silent.

When it comes to different flooring materials, there’s not much that can slow the s9+ down. Its premium navigation system also helps it make short work of the areas near table and chair legs, where most competitors would get confused and struggle to get every last inch of the floor.

A couple of things are especially important to keep in mind with any robotic vacuum, especially one that’s as thorough and powerful as the Roomba s9+. It’s imperative to do a quick run-through of your home and make sure there’s no large debris floating around on the floor. For example, vegetable scraps in the kitchen, LEGO bricks or other toys in the living room or a phone charger cable in the bedroom can all throw a wrench in the system if the powerful s9+ should happen to inhale them. Luckily, it’s durable enough that a little bit of solid debris shouldn’t hurt it, but you’ll waste time and effort trying to remove a tattered USB cable or LEGO brick from inside the vacuum.

Where to buy a Roomba s9+

The flagship Roomba s9+ robotic vacuum can be found at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Wayfair.

Other robot vacuums worth considering

Shark IQ Robot RV1001AE

There’s a lot to like about this full-featured robotic vacuum, including advanced navigation, Alexa voice support and a self-emptying reservoir. Its base claims to hold well over a month’s worth of dust and dirt and the battery lasts long enough to clean some of the largest floor plans. Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Wayfair.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

The RoboVac 30C isn’t the most powerful or agile, but it is affordable. Even though it’s not a premium robotic vacuum, it’s a great choice for anybody living in an apartment, especially if you don’t have pets with long hair. Sold by Amazon.

Roborock S5 MAX

Utilizing lidar technology and a convenient user interface, the S5 MAX is an excellent mid-range choice that also happens to be one of the most effective robotic mops out there. It delivers above-average suction and doesn’t make a ton of noise. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.