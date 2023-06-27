BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The days leading up to, during and after Independence Day contain some of the best summer sales you can get. You can grab great general deals on sites like Amazon and Walmart, but some of the best deals are found directly from businesses. The deals found on Tuft & Needle, a furniture and bedding shop, are no exception. Plus, they’re already live. No need to wait for the weekend. The best deals? Saving up to $700 when you buy the Mint Hybrid mattress and Wood Frame together, plus up to 50% off on other items across the site.

What makes Tuft & Needle worth buying?

Tuft & Needle highlights four points on its about us page that it believes make it a top company.

Innovative design: Tuft & Needle's biggest claim to fame is that it engineered, uses and continues to iterate on a unique material called Adaptive foam. It's similar to memory foam but offers more pressure relief and body support, plus a cooler sleeping experience.

Responsibly crafted: Not one of Tuft & Needle's products uses harmful chemicals.

100-night trial: Tuft & Needle products have a 100-day trial period with free returns if you decide you don't like something. Tuft & Needle says only 5% of its customers return a product.

Tuft & Needle products have a 100-day trial period with free returns if you decide you don’t like something. Tuft & Needle says only 5% of its customers return a product. Hassle-free warranty: Tuft & Needle mattresses come with a 10-year limited warranty that covers “material defects resulting from defective materials or workmanship.”

Tuft & Needle mattress types

Tuft & Needle has three types of mattresses.

The Original mattress is medium firm, best for back and stomach sleepers, with a height of 9.5 inches. It uses Adaptive foam and has a breathable plush cover. It costs the least.

The Mint mattress is medium, best for most sleepers, with a height of 11.5 inches. It uses Adaptive foam with improved cooling gel and an extra layer of Mint foam for added pressure relief. It also has reinforced edges and a removable and washable top cover.

mattress is medium, best for most sleepers, with a height of 11.5 inches. It uses Adaptive foam with improved cooling gel and an extra layer of Mint foam for added pressure relief. It also has reinforced edges and a removable and washable top cover. The Mint Hybrid mattress is medium plush, best for most sleepers, with a height of 12 inches. It uses Adaptive foam with improved cooling gel, nano coils for extra support and Micro Diamond memory foam for the coolest-feeling sleep. It also has dense coils on the edges for maximum support and a removable and washable top cover. It costs the most.

Top 5 deals from the Tuft & Needle Fourth of July sale

New T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

Tuft & Needle’s best mattress is currently 15% off, plus you can get a further 15% off if it’s bundled with a mattress protector, down alternative pillow set and any sheet set. It comes in all major mattress sizes.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Wood Frame

Tuft & Needle has a minimalist style, exemplified no better than by this lovely wooden frame. It’s 20% off and comes in all major mattress sizes except twin and twin XL and in oak or walnut finishes.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Everywhere End Table

Everyone needs an end table. They let you keep your phone nearby, maybe an alarm clock too and a book or a remote depending on your preferred nighttime relaxation routine. It comes in an oak or walnut finish to match your Wood Frame and is 50% off.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Bestselling T&N Mint Mattress

Tuft & Needle’s second-best mattress is still a major upgrade to any old mattress you might currently have laying around. It’s also 15% off with a further 15% off for the bundle as the Mint Hybrid. It comes in all major mattress sizes.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Essential T&N Original Mattress

Tuft & Needle’s entry-level mattress is the best deal for those wanting an upgrade for the lowest cost as it’s 20% off. The same extra 15% off with the above bundle is also available. It comes in all major mattress sizes.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Other great deals from the Tuft & Needle Fourth of July sale

Legacy Hybrid Mattress

The old 2020 model of Tuft & Needle’s best mattress is among the better deals on the site due to its 30% discount. It comes in all major mattress sizes except for queen and king.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

These sheets use luxurious organic cotton and are pre-washed to reduce the chance of shrinkage. They have 16-inch pockets and are 50% off. They come in four colors and all major sizes except twin XL.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Legacy Mint Mattress

If you’re wanting a larger mattress or you’re already used to plenty of space, the older 2020 Mint mattress is available in king and California king sizes at a 26% discount.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are an excellent way for anxious sleepers to feel more protected at night. It measures 40 by 72 inches, is 1 inch thick and comes in carbon or latte. It’s 30% off.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Legacy T&N Original Mattress

This older version of the base Tuft & Needle mattress from 2020 is an excellent 34% off, which makes its cost similar to less feature-rich mattresses. It only comes in a twin XL size.

Sold by Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Fourth of July sales worth checking out

