Which Minecraft gift is best?

Minecraft is a fun, interactive video game for all ages and if you know someone who loves playing it, then you might want to give them something Minecraft-themed next time you need to get a present. Even though Minecraft is a video game, there are a ton of toys, décor, and even clothing for the Minecraft fan in your life.

What are the best Minecraft gifts worth $5 to $15 to buy?

Newport Store Minecraft Stickers (50 Pack)

This package comes with 50 Minecraft-themed decals featuring characters, creatures, and tools from the video game. Each sticker is roughly 3.5 inches in size and printed on durable vinyl.

Minecraft: Guide to Ocean Survival by Mojang Ab

Learn about things to do within the game with this instructional guide, such as how to have your character breathe underwater. The book is great for beginners and if the recipient enjoys it, there are plenty more in the series to collect.

Minecraft: The Island: An Official Minecraft Novel by Max Brooks

“The Island” is the first book in the Minecraft novelization series by Max Brooks. It’s geared towards kids 8-12 years old and follows a castaway who wakes up on an island and sets out to explore unknown lands.

Disguise Store Minecraft Sword

This molded plastic blue-and-white Minecraft sword works as a great costume prop, toy, or even just decoration for the dedicated Minecraft fan. It’s 21 inches in length and geared toward kids 4 years old and up.

Paladone Block Double-Sided Minecraft Hardboard Coasters

This set comes with eight double-sided coasters with different Minecraft elements on them. Each coaster is made from wood and measures 3.94-by-3.94 inches in size.

Minecraft Baby Sheep Plush

This cubed sheep plush looks just like one of the many sheep you see roaming around in Minecraft. It is soft, cuddly, and only measures 5 inches in height, making it a convenient toy or desk accessory. Baby pig and baby cow plush toys are also available.

ThinkFun Minecraft Magnetic Travel Puzzle

This travel puzzle features magnetic pieces and 40 beginners to expert challenges that will keep Minecraft fans busy on long trips. The logic games increase in difficulty as you go along, appealing to a wider variety of age groups.

What are the best Minecraft gifts worth $16 to $35 to buy?

Minecraft Group Shot Colored Box Up T-Shirt

This T-shirt features images of nine characters and creatures as well as a Minecraft label beneath them. It comes in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes and has 10 color options. Shirts are either 100% cotton or a cotton/polyester blend, depending on the color chosen.

ThinkGeek Minecraft Pickaxe Bottle Opener

If you’re looking for a Minecraft item specifically for adults, there is this 5-by-3.75-inch zinc alloy pickaxe bottle opener. It is designed in the traditional cubed Minecraft style and comes in an attractive gift box.

Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes

This is a Minecraft-based strategy board game for anyone 10 years old and up. The aim of the game is to explore an Overlord grid utilizing different building strategies as you go along. Battery not included.

Minecraft Kids Minecraft Backpack 4-Piece Set

This set utilizes a fun Creeper print and includes a backpack, lunchbox, pencil case, and water bottle with the Minecraft logo on it. The backpack is gray and everything else is black and green.

Minecraft Potion Bottle Light Color-Changing LED Lamp

Here is a 7-inch nightlight in the shape of a Minecraft potion bottle. It lights up using one of eight different colors, but batteries do not come included.

What are the best Minecraft gifts worth $36 and up to buy?

LEGO Minecraft The Pig House

This LEGO set comes with 490 pieces so you can build a pig-shaped house for the character Alex to live in. It even comes with a few small pigs. The set is very hands-on and best suited to anyone over 8 years old because of the small pieces involved.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Minecraft Enchanted Bow With Potion-Tip Arrow

Here is a life-size Minecraft enchanted bow toy suitable for anyone older than 6 years old. It comes with one potion-tip arrow that really shoots. The bow itself is clear with a translucent metal finish.

ThinkGeek Minecraft Light-Up Wall Torch

Even a novice Minecraft player knows the importance of a good torch and with this one, you can bring the game out into the real world. This torch is constructed from wood and glass and mounts to the wall. It’s 11 inches tall and requires three AAA batteries.

